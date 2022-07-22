I have known David Lomax since I first opened my veterinary practice here in the 1970’s. He is a man of high integrity with a wide background, nearly all in the public service in one way or another. I have observed that this has guided his leadership in his tenure as Commissioner. It is very obvious that he is looking out for the County’s best interests and not simply his own.
As a business owner, it is important to me for the County to maintain the background services that keep people here and attract more people to move here. Good roads, fast internet, keeping a lid on taxes, wisely using available grant opportunities are keys to that end.
David understands this and it is quite apparent that it is a priority.
David Lomax is exactly what Marion County needs for the next four years.
Agri-Med Veterinary Clinic
