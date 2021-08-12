CENTER, Mo. — A familiar face will be part of first-year Mark Twain football head coach Austin Leake's staff this season.
Defensive coordinator Mark Epperson enters his 17th season as an assistant at Mark Twain. He has been with the Tigers long enough to coach Leake when he was playing defensive back for the school from 2006-09.
"Coach Epperson ... has been awesome to work with," Leake said. "He helps me out a ton organizationally at practice. I have full faith in our defense. They are going to do just fine."
Mark Twain returns four EMO All-Conference players; defensive end Trey Monroe, linebackers Coleman Epperson and Dawson Talbott and defensive back Payton Hawkins.
Epperson will be keeping the same defensive scheme for the 2021 season, giving the players familiarity with the change at head coach.
"I think we have one of the best defenses in the conference," said linebacker/safety Landon Moss. "We had a good defense last year, but we had a couple of games where our mentality wasn't there. This year, we don't have a single weak spot. We have some positions being fought for right now and the guys are being so competitive with it to make everyone better."
Talbott will be looked to as one of the defensive leaders and feels that the defense will be excellent.
"We've got a good linebacker corp that's looking great," Talbott said. "Great big defensive lineman. Our defensive backs are locked down and playing great ball. They are just mentally smart players who know what they are doing and are ready to go."
The players realize they now have a coach who knows what it is like to play football for Mark Twain.
Talbott said the team has adjusted to the change and it has worked out great.
"He's been doing great things and helping us out a lot," Talbott said. "His coaching ways are easy to understand and he helps us out a lot. He really cares about us and just wants us to be the best we can. That's all we can ask for a coach."
Moss said the players have meshed well with Leake since he took over as head coach this spring.
"I think he genuinely cares about every single player out here and he's focused on winning as many games as possible," Moss said. "He's not here to make himself come off as the fun guy or coach, he's here to win games and I love that."
Leake worked to increase the team's numbers going into this season.
"Our upperclassmen are pretty good," Leake said. "We've got to find the right depth because it's football and somebody's going to get hurt. We've got to make sure we got some guys to step up."
One area that is still up in the air is special teams, with the team planning on working on more drills as the season moves closer.
Leake said there was an opportunity for some of the younger players to get playing time on the special team units.
"I'm interested to look into what we have," Leake said. "See if some of our second-string guys can give our two-way players a break."
There will be other changes when the Tigers kick off their season on Aug. 27 against South Callaway. Mark Twain will have a new concession stand, locker room, ticket booth and other upgrades to the football stadium.
Leake said he is very excited to make his head coaching debut with the school he played high school football for.
"There's all kinds of cool facelifts around here," Leake said. "It's something that's probably not going to hit me until we go out there the first time. This is pretty cool and it's going to be special, for sure."