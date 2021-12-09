MONROE CITY, Mo. — After starting the season with four straight losses, Monroe City earned its first win of the season on Wednesday as the Lady Panthers defeated Louisiana 60-23 in the Monroe City Tournament consolation semifinals.
Senior forward Savannah Utterback led Monroe City in scoring with 10 points. Sophomore guard Lucy Pratt added nine points, while Cahlin Chapman and Taylor Pfaff each put up eight points.
Sophomore Tyona Campbell led Louisiana in scoring with eight points.
