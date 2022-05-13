Warm sunny days with a nice breeze provide kite weather in Hannibal parks. “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” nature program will be 1 p.m. Sunday May 22 at Shelter No. 1 by the playground in Riverview Park.
Gale Rublee, certified nature educator, said, “Let’s paint the sky over Riverview Park with colorful kites!”
She encouraged participants to bring kites but there will be some kits to decorate and assemble.
The rain date will be 1 p.m. Sunday May 29.
Rublee is a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 30 years of experience as a nature educator and storyteller. She is a founding member of the Mississippi Hills Missouri Master Naturalist Chapter in Hannibal. As a nationally certified interpreter guide, she loves interpreting natural and human history for Hannibal residents and visitors alike.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free, but reservations must be made by calling 221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
