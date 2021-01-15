Kenneth Lee Christal, age 74, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 6:02 am Thursday, January 14, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Per Ken’s request no services will be held at this time.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Kenneth was born on May 24, 1946, in Hannibal, MO the son of Archie Richard and Beulah Juanita (Jones) Christal.
On April 26, 1968, he was united in marriage to Kara Lena Hack. She survives him of the home.
Other survivors include a daughter, Kendra Leah Sherwood (Larry) of Hannibal, MO; grandsons; Kameron Lars Christal (Maddie), Koden Zye Sherwood, Kasen Alan Sherwood, Keestin Larry-Karson Sherwood; brother, David Christal of New London, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Christal was preceded in death by his son, Karson Larry Christal in 2007; five sisters, Virginia, Esther, Bonnie, Martha and Nadine and one brother, Bernold.
Kenneth was a 1964 graduate of Hannibal High School. He went on to further his education at Hannibal LaGrange College and graduated in 1966. In 1969, Ken graduated from NMSU (Truman University), majoring in History and Political Science.
Kenneth worked for the Kroger Company throughout high school and college. He taught at Revere C3 schools for one year after college. Kenneth entered the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Mannheim, Germany with his wife Kara Lena. The couple traveled European countries, London, England and spent Christmas in Paris, France.
After being discharged from the Army, Kenny taught at Hull Elementary in Hull, IL. He also spent several years working for IGA Grocery Store. Kenny helped build the Landing in 1984, at Mark Twain Lake and operated it until his retirement in 2007.
Kenny enjoyed spending his retirement attending his grandsons sporting events, talking politics and playing board games with his grandsons. He was a very loving husband, dad, grandpa and brother.
The Christal family will forever be grateful for the loving care Community Loving Care Hospice provided for Kenny
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice 1310 Business Hwy 61 Suite B, Bowling Green, MO, 63334 , in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Kenneth’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com