Kelly Porter awarded Top Rookie Producer

Palmyra, Mo. — Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance recently announced Kelly Porter of Marion County as December 2021’s top rookie producer.
Porter began serving clients in the area for Farm Bureau in June after working in the insurance industry on the insurance claims side for over 11 years.
The company reported in a press release on Jan. 16 that "Porter dedicates herself to her clients and relates to the families she serves by protecting the things that matter most to them, because she also has family in this area. She is very passionate about insurance and loves helping people understand their insurance and have the proper protection for their family."
Porter and her husband have four children and 2 grandchildren. Kelly grew up in Philadelphia, Missouri and her parents, Jim and Linda Crook, still live there.
Her husband, Jarrett, grew up in Monroe City and his parents, Larry and Marsha Porter, reside there.
"She treats her clients with the dignity and respect one would expect from the farmers that started this company," stated the press release. "From auto, home, farm, business and life insurance, Porter specializes in the lines of insurance that protect families, their assets and their futures."
Porter welcomes visitors to 307 S Main in Palmyra for a free, no obligation insurance review and quote. Her office hours are Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or give her a call at 573-769-4719. Find Porter on Facebook by searching for Kelly Porter- Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance.
