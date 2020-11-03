By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe won a full four-year term in office by defeating Democrat Alissia Cannady, who performed well but ultimately lost a race to become Kansas City’s governor last year.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Kehoe lieutenant governor two years ago after Parson left the office to become governor when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned.
Secretary of State
Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has won a second four-year term in office by staving off Democratic Army veteran Yinka Faleti, a 44-year-old Army veteran who previously worked as executive director of the St. Louis-area racial equity group Forward through Ferguson.
Ashcroft has supported requiring voters to show photo identification at the polls. Faleti criticized Ashcroft’s handling of elections during the pandemic.