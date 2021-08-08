PERRY, Mo. — It was all hands on deck as Blackjack Marina and Mark Twain Lake Jellystone Park worked to repair damage caused by the storm that roared through the area on July 9. Blackjack Marina’s restaurant reopened over the weekend and Jellystone Park has also reopened one of their biggest attractions.
Jellystone Park announced last week that repairs to the Waterzone were complete after uncertainty that it would reopen for the rest of the season.
“We are happy to announce that the most essential repairs were completed faster than expected,” the campground reported on its Facebook page. “We used today to test out all features with a handful of guests and we have been given the green light. The Water Zone is open and ready for your enjoyment.”
Joey Baumer, Water Park Manager at Jelllystone, said the damage in the water park was extensive they worked quickly to fix what they could.
“A lot of our fences were blown down and we had some light poles blown down and scattered glass into the wave pool which caused us to drain and refill the wave pool,” Baumer said.
He also said a lightning arrestor failed and caused a power outage in the park.
“That caused issues with the pools because the filters weren’t running,” he said. “We were fighting to get the chemical levels where they needed to be.”
There was roof damage to be repaired after an awning was lifted up by the estimated 90 mile per hour winds and then dropped back down. The campground was unable predict if the Water Zone would reopen for the season, but is now is fully up and going.
Baumer said he was surprised the putt-putt golf course and bounce field were not damaged at all, and they were able to welcome campers back to the park less than a week after the storm.
The Blackjack Marina was not accessible to the public after the storm hit due to damage on the metal walkway that crosses over the lake into the building.
“The first day the walkway was so twisted you couldn’t even walk down here,” said Jim Taylor of Blackjack Marina. “There were a lot of things that had to happen before we could even have people here. No one was allowed for safety reasons.”
Electricity, internet, gas pumps and sewer all went down, causing them to cancel all boat rental and nightly slip reservations for the month of July. All docks were blown over to the side except one that completely detached and escaped a lot of damage.
Ten percent of the private boats parked at the marina were also affected by the storm. Since the marina only rents those spots, the owners are responsible for repairs.
Taylor said he is grateful for the slip renters at Blackjack Marina who have been easy to work with and understanding about the situation. Several slip renters and a few area businesses brought lunch to the marina as the workers spent long days cleaning and restoring what they could.
Blackjack Marina reopened with limited services late July with part of the docks in working order and boat rentals along with beer, ice, soda and snacks.
After the sewer was repaired last weekend, the restaurant was able to reopen with full service.