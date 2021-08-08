It was all hands on deck as both Blackjack Marina and Mark Twain Lake JellyStone Park worked to repair damages caused by the storm that roared through the area on July 9. Blackjack Marina’s restaurant reopened last weekend and Jellystone Park has also reopened one of their biggest attractions.
Jellystone Park announced last Monday that repairs to the Waterzone were complete after uncertainty that it would reopen for the rest of the season.
“We are happy to announce that the most essential repairs were completed faster than expected,” they reported on their Facebook page last Monday. “We used today to test out all features with a handful of guests and we have been given the green light. The Water Zone is open and ready for your enjoyment.”
Joey Baumer, Waterpark Manager at Jelllystone, said the damage in the waterpark was extensive but that they worked quickly to fix what they could. “A lot of our fences were blown down and we had some light poles blown down and scattered glass into the wave pool which caused us to drain and refill the wave pool.”
He also said a lightning arrester failed and caused a power outage in the park. “That caused issues with the pools because the filters weren’t running,” he said. “We were fighting to get the chemical levels where they needed to be.”
There was roof damage to be repaired after an awning was lifted up by the estimated 90 mile per hour winds and then dropped back down. Baumer said surprisingly the putt-putt golf course and bounce field were not damaged at all.
After the storm Blackjack Marina was not accessible to the public due to damage on the metal walkway that crosses over the lake into the building.
“The first day the walkway was so twisted you couldn't even walk down here,” Jim said, at Blackjack Marina. “There were a lot of things that had to happen before we could even have people here. No one was allowed for safety reasons.”
Electricity, internet, gas pumps and sewer all went down, causing them to cancel all boat rental and nightly slip reservations for the month of July. All docks except for one were blown over to the side other than one that completely detached, which is the dock that received the least amount of damage.
Many of the boats docked in the marina were affected by the storm.
“Approximately ten percent of the boats in the marina had some sort of damage,” he said. “We only rent them the space, though, and they are responsible for the damage.”
Jim said he is grateful for the slip renters at Blackjack Marina who have been easy to work with and understanding about the situation. Several slip renters and area businesses brought lunch to the marina as the workers spent long days cleaning up and restoring what they could.
Blackjack marina reopened with limited services late July with part of the docks in working order and boat rentals along with beer, ice, soda and snacks. Last weekend after the sewer was repaired, the restaurant was able to reopen with full service.