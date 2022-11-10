Hannibal, MO – The James O’Donnell Funeral Home invites you to join them for their annual Candlelight Memorial Service on December 4th at 2 p.m.
The holiday season is often a difficult time for those who have lost a family member or friend. To help make the holidays a little easier, the James O’Donnell Funeral Home will host their annual Candlelight Memorial Service. This year, the service will be held on Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at 302 South Fifth in Hannibal.
Reverend Tim Goodman of Clover Road Christian Church will officiate. During the ceremony, your loved ones name will be read. Special music will be provided by the Holy Family Catholic School Children’s Honors Choir. Refreshments and a keepsake gift will be available after the ceremony. This Memorial Service is free and open to everyone, not just families served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home. Please RSVP by calling 573-221-8188.
The home office for the James O’Donnell Funeral Home located at 302 South 5th Street in Hannibal, MO. The O’Donnell family has been serving area families since 1895. The James O’Donnell Family of Life Celebration® Homes is proud to have locations in Hannibal, Palmyra, Monroe City and Quincy, IL. For more information, call the James O’Donnell Funeral Home at 573-221-8188.
