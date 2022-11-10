Hannibal, MO – The James O’Donnell Funeral Home invites you to join them for their annual Candlelight Memorial Service on December 4th at 2 p.m.

The holiday season is often a difficult time for those who have lost a family member or friend. To help make the holidays a little easier, the James O’Donnell Funeral Home will host their annual Candlelight Memorial Service. This year, the service will be held on Sunday, December 4th at 2 p.m. at 302 South Fifth in Hannibal.

