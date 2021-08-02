The storm on Saturday morning brought some hard-fought catches for those participating in the Jack and Jill Fishing Tournament on Mark Twain Lake. This was the thirteenth annual tournament hosted by the Eastern Missouri Crappie Club to benefit Monroe County cancer patients.
“It was probably one of the toughest days that we have had between the lightning and the rain,” said Cory Patterson who was teamed up with his wife Brittany. The pair was on the lake from 6 a.m. until 12 p.m. and brought in five fish to weigh.
Brain Sanders, Vice President of the Eastern Missouri Crappie Club, said the weather caused a low turnout this year compared to previous ones. While the tournament usually has between 65 and 75 teams sign up, this year only brought 42.
“It was an okay turnout but the weather killed it,” he said. “The water rising and dropping made fishing really tough.”
Despite the weather and the lower than average turnout, the morale was high as everyone gathered at the Monroe County Fairgrounds with harrowing tales of lighting and rain on the lake.
Mark Drazba Jr. and his teammate Apiffany Purdy won first place in A flight. When accepting the award, Drazba explained that despite the weather, they had five fish by 7:15 that morning. Rather than focusing on the high fished areas, they targeted spots everyone else was passing by.
“I picked a tree that people had been driving by all day, and a lot of times, they had fish in them. No particular tree line, just an oddball tree,” he said. “After the storm (the fish) dropped and went deeper. I ended up having to cast 14 or 15 feet deep in about 20 feet of water.”
The event also featured an auction held at the Monroe County Fairgrounds featuring items that were donated by various individuals and local businesses.
Over the lifetime of the tournament the club has raised $168,000 to support Monroe County cancer patients, before this year. For the Monroe County Cancer Supporters, the Jack and Jill Memorial Cancer Benefit Tournament is vital to its efforts to support cancer patients in Monroe County. It has gained national notice as a model organization.
This year’s tournament was held in the honor of John Martens, who was one of the original members of the club and passed away from cancer on April 23. Martens’ passion for the cause came from losing two of his own friends to cancer. Fishing partners and life partners Debbie Soskinski and Joe Meyer were also the founding members of the Eastern Missouri Crappie Club.
The club will post the total dollar amount for this year on their Facebook page when it’s available.