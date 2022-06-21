The weather may be hot but it will be perfect weather to see fireflies.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation is sponsoring Firefly Friday at 8 p.m. June 24 at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Gale Rublee, nature educator, said, “Adult fireflies or lightning bugs can be seen in fields, forests and backyards from May through August in Missouri. There are up to seven different species of fireflies and the forest fireflies that live in Sodalis peak in June.”
The program will include a hike on the paved trail at Sodalis Nature Preserve and participants are sure to see fireflies nearby. “Their bioluminescence makes the forest look like a magical fairyland.”
The full program lasts about two hours and follows a 2-mile paved trail. Participants are welcome to stay with the group or return to the parking lot on their own. Activities include seasonal observations, sensory activities and the telling of the creation of Sodalis Nature Preserve.
Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature programs are free but space is limited and reservations are required by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
