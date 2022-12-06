Indoor Archery to begin STAFF REPORT Dec 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indoor archery starts Dec. 7 at Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.Anyone may practice their archery skills from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays until Feb. 22, 2023.Participants under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. A variety of 3D archery targets, such as deer, turkey, bears, badgers, rabbits, dinosaurs, wolves and coyotes, are available.Participants must bring their own bows and arrows. This is not an instructional program, it provides a place for archery practice. The cost is $5 per visit. A season pass is $50.A waiver must be filled out by all participants at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Archery Participant Zoology Sport Coontz Recreation Center Skill Arrow Badger Waiver Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Speakers ask for Eugene Field principal to be fired Unveiling the 2022 Courier-Post All-Gridiron Team Peggy J. Patterson UScellular names Smashey sales manager for Hannibal store Palmyra makes halftime adjustments, rally back to defeat Canton
