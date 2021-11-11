Ends December 18
2021 Participating Artists: Martha Adrian, Steve Ayers, Cara Bowman, Kim Caisse, Greg Celenze, Micheal Cole, Todd Damotte, Brenda Beck Fisher, Jamie Green, Matthew Hemminghaus, Andrew Hogge, Steve Holt, Vilma Holt, Mary Jo Kattelman, Roger McGregor, Elizabeth Mannhardt, Amanda Pendergrass and Mary Turner
*Milly Johnson will donate 20% of her sales from Gallery 310 (11/26/21-12/25/21)
Visit during regular gallery hours or take in these special dates/times!
Second Saturday Gallery Night: Saturday, December 11, 4-7p.m. (also Living Windows)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.