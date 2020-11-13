HANNIBAL, Mo. — Corey Mehaffy, Executive Director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council recently announced his organization received approval from the Office of Workforce Development for grant funding through the Certified Work Ready Communities Program.
The approved funds will be used to provide payment to ACT for the three core WorkKeys assessments - Applied Math, Graphic Literacy and Workplace Documents. These assessments will be provided to students in Hannibal, Ralls County R-II, Palmyra R-II and Marion County R-II school districts for testing of about 150 students.
Mehaffy said HREDC has been awarded $5,000 to be used for testing for the ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Certificate.
“The HREDC Workforce Development Committee is grateful to Office of Workforce Development, and Director Mardy Leathers, for providing this important funding for our students,” Mehaffy said. “We would also like to thank our area school districts for their willingness to offer students the opportunity to participate in this program as well as the staff of the Hannibal Job Center for their work to schedule and proctor the tests.”
Hannibal Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Shawn Brown noted the specific assessments would assist students in finding a career path which could be a good fit for them. During his previous tenure as high school principal in Warren County at some students who scored higher on the WorkKeys might not always score as highly on the ACT or the ASVAB tests, but they possessed “different skill sets” which often prepared them to enter the workforce.
“WorkKeys was a nice way for some of those students to really score well and do well, and showcase some of their skills,” Brown said, noting the assessment is a "great resume builder." Mehaffy agreed with the sentiment.
“Our schools are preparing students for life beyond high school, including their careers. As they begin to seek employment, the NCRC can help them stand out from other applicants,” Mehaffy said. “Savvy employers prefer applicants with the NCRC as it is a work-related skills credential, providing objective documentation of individual's skills that is accepted nationwide and can often be a predictor of future job performance.”
Marion and Ralls County both achieved official designation as Certified Work Ready Communities in 2019. The initiative helps communities validate skills and knowledge of their workforce to the business community.
“The CWRC program allows us to understand the strengths and weaknesses of our labor base so that we can support our local and regional employers and assure quality employment for current adult workforce and our emerging younger workforce,” Mehaffy said.
The ACT Work Ready Communities initiative allows local businesses to identify foundational skills they need for a productive workforce and communicate those needs, individuals understand what skills employers require and how to prepare for success, policy makers assess skills gap, educators close the skills gap with industry-specific tools and economic developers use an on-demand reporting tool to market the quality of their workforce.
According to Mehaffy, the strength of this program is in the community partnerships.
“We are very grateful for the participation of many of our Marion County and Ralls County employers, job seekers, the Missouri Job Center in Hannibal, the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board, the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, and the dedicated staff of the various Marion County and Ralls County School Districts for making it possible to achieve this certification,” Mehaffy said.
More information on the ACT’s Work Ready Communities initiative is available by visiting the ACT Work Ready Communities website at https://www.workreadycommunities.org/. HREDC works to promote financial investment in Hannibal, and Marion and Ralls Counties. Information about the organization is available by visiting their website at www.hredc.com.