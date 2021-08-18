Missouri residents will soon have a chance to make their voices heard on the redistricting process. The bipartisan citizens commissions that are in charge of redrawing the boundary lines for the state House and Senate districts recently announced a series of public hearings around the state to take public input.
Both the House and Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commissions met in the Missouri State Capitol Building on Tuesday, August 10 to elect their leadership and set dates and locations for future public hearings.
The public hearings will be held on October 18 (Springfield), October 19 (Kansas City), and October 21 (St. Louis). The House Commission also went ahead and approved locations for their following three public hearings on November 4 (Jefferson City), November 9 (Cape Girardeau), and November 10 (Kirksville). The Senate Commission has scheduled the same dates, but the locations will be confirmed at a later date.
The commissions are formed every 10 years for the purpose of redistricting the State House and Senate districts. The commissions hold public hearings to receive testimony or objections from any individual who wishes to participate in the process. The information provided at the public hearings will help the commission members in the creation of the new district maps.
The House and Senate Commission are assigned to work on their respective state district maps. There are currently 163 House districts and 34 Senate districts.
The commissions have until December 23, 2021 to complete work on tentative plans to reapportion both chambers. If the plan is agreed to, the commissions have until January 23, 2022 for it to be finalized.
For more information on the commissions and the redistricting process, please visit: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/redistricting-office/2020-Redistricting-Information.
It is an honor and privilege to serve you. God bless you, God bless the State of Missouri, and God bless the United States of America.