CENTER, Mo. — About 500 gathered in the Mark Twain High School parking lot last Saturday to start on the path for the 4th Annual Side by Side Poker Run. Traveling the 90 mile course down Ralls County roads and through participating farm trails, it was off-roading for a cause.
Proceeds from the event go to the Great River Honor Flight which helps fly veterans from World War II, Korean and Vietnam wars to Washington DC to visit the memorials built in their honor.
Sharon Lake, along with her husband John, founded the annual event. The idea came after planning holiday scavenger hunts for her adult children. Her husband suggested that it would be fun to get a group scavenger hunt together on side by sides. After doing poker runs on a motorcycle, Lake decided it would be the perfect activity.
As for the Honor Flight, it holds a special place in the Lakes’ hearts.
“I am very interested in the Honor Flight. My son is a ten-year Air Force veteran, and he and I were guardians for the Honor Flight a few years ago,” she said. “It is an amazing thing that they do for these guys.”
Dr. Mark Tucker, a physician at the Hannibal Clinic in Center, who is also on the Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors, rides along on the event to educate participants about Honor Flights. He said many times the side by side event inspires people to help the cause in other ways too.
“It brings to their attention what the Honor Flight is so that if they want to help with fundraising or things that can be done also, then they can,” he said.
Tucker also participates as an on-flight physician to make sure the veterans stay safe and healthy during the flight. He said that the warm welcome the veterans receive is often surprising to them, Vietnam Veterans are especially touched since they didn’t receive the same treatment when they first returned from war.
“It’s really sad how they came home. A lot of them were just young people who didn’t know where they were going when they left and didn’t know what they were getting into.” he said. “They were literally spit on when they came home.”
Last year the event raised $17,000 for the nonprofit organization, which covers Northeast Missouri, Southeast Iowa, and the area around Quincy, Ill. Events like these are what fuel the flights for veterans.
Carlos Hernandez, from the Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors, said they are grateful for those who plan events, and help otherwise, with funding the flights.
“It’s everywhere throughout the tristate area, from Fort Madison to Macomb to Hannibal to Quincy,” said Hernandez. “Just about everywhere there is something going on and we do our best to show our support and thank them.”
All funds raised now will go directly to future flights. After cancelling the flights last year due to COVID-19, Hernandez is hopeful that they will resume in spring of 2022.
“As soon as we feel that things are back to a status where we can actually show them the great time they can have then we will start scheduling them again,” he said. “We do not feel that restricting veterans to wearing masks and no contact is the way to go about it. It is a situation that we are constantly monitoring.”
