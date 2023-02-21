KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grace Hiles, a student at Hannibal High School, was recently nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy.

U.S. Representative Sam Graves (MO-06) announced United States Military Service Academy nominations for students in Missouri’s Sixth Congressional District. Each year, members of Congress are tasked with selecting qualified students from their respective districts to attend one of America’s prestigious military academies.

