During the 2021 session, lawmakers once again showed their strong support for improved mental health care and efforts to help Missourians struggling with suicidal thoughts. Thanks to legislation passed during the regular session, August 31 represented the first annual Random Acts of Kindness Day. The day also marks the beginning of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in September.
The legislature created Random Acts of Kindness Day to encourage Missourians to engage in acts of good will toward their fellow citizens. The day is meant to remind Missourians that one small act of kindness has the power to change the course of a person's life and the potential to impact countless lives as random acts of kindness are paid forward. The day is meant to help all Missourians in need, but also to honor and preserve the memory of Shayley Akers, who tragically committed suicide in 2016. Shayley’s mother worked diligently to create the Random Acts of Kindness Day in remembrance of her daughter, who was known for the generous acts she did for others.
After signing the bill into law, Gov. Mike Parson said, “Participation in Random Acts of Kindness Day will help us raise awareness and promote Missouri’s ongoing suicide prevention efforts. A random act of kindness can make a big difference.”
The new day leads into Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, which takes place in September. The month is meant to raise awareness about suicide and the resources available for those struggling with suicidal thoughts. According to the CDC, suicide rates in the United States increased by 33 percent between 1999 and 2019. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the nation and there were more than 47,500 suicides in 2019, which is one death approximately every 11 minutes. In 2019, 12 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.5 million planned a suicide attempt, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.
Missourians who are in crisis, or who know someone in crisis, should contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. They can also access the Lifeline Crisis Chat by visiting https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.
Governor Parson Ends Existing State of Emergency
Governor Mike Parson recently terminated Executive Order 20-02, which officially ended the State of Emergency that had been in effect since March 13, 2020.
Parson said, "In the nearly 18 months we operated under this Executive Order, we have responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing unprecedented levels of resources and support. This Order enabled us to respond to the unknown and ever-changing needs of our state. Now, we know how to fight this virus and have a solution to ending the pandemic with the vaccine. Today, we are terminating this order as our situation no longer demands an expansive emergency declaration."
Parson replaced the order with Executive Order 21-09, which represents a more targeted State of Emergency declaration that acknowledges the continued needs of Missouri's health care system. While Missouri's economy has improved, the health care system is still experiencing strain due to current staffing shortages being exacerbated by COVID-19.
Executive Order 21-09 invokes the Governor's emergency powers pursuant to Section 44.100 and activates the Missouri National Guard for continued mission support in recovery operations, if needed. The order also keeps in place provisions related to remote notary services and telehealth, and it allows state agencies to request waiver of certain statutory and regulatory requirements that would otherwise hinder the state's response to ongoing COVID-19 challenges.
Parson said, "We have always taken a balanced approach in our response to COVID-19, and this new order demonstrates the progress we have made in fighting this virus. Like all Missourians, we want this crisis to end and to close this chapter. However, while we are shifting our operations, we must maintain flexibility to aid our health care system and adapt to the challenges we face."
He added, "We are returning to normal, but we must continue providing needed resources and support while more Missourians choose COVID-19 vaccination and are protected from serious illness.”
Executive Order 21-09 will terminate on December 31, 2021. To view the order, please visit https://www.sos.mo.gov/library/reference/orders/2021/eo9.
