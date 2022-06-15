Head lifeguard Ryleigh Butler earned the Summer Spotlight Employee at the Hannibal Aquatic Center for the second week of the pool season. Hannibal Parks & Recreation is honoring employees at the Aquatic Center this summer with a special award each week.
This is Butler’s fourth year as a lifeguard. She is a student in the EMT program at University of Missouri Healthcare and is studying to be a paramedic. She enjoys sports and spending time with family and friends.
Butler, whose nickname on the job is "Smiley Ryleigh," said she appreciates the “great, friendly atmosphere” at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
The Summer Spotlight Employee receives prizes from Tom Boland Ford, Java Jive, Families and Communities Together and Pepsi.
