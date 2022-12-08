HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Concert Association’s third concert of its 2022-2023 concert season is scheduled for December 15 with the Holy Rocka Rollaz.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center’s Parker Theater on the campus of HLGU.
If it’s the classic early rock ‘n’ roll of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash and many more that you want, played just the way those legends played it…you have found your dream band! Minnesota’s own Holy Rocka Rollaz brings back the sound, the look, the memories and nostalgia of one of America’s most treasured eras.
Front man Mark Flora with his fellow musicians, drummer Matt Alexander and stand up bassist/vocalist Lisa Lynn have played many stages including the legendary Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, IA on the stage where Buddy Holly played his last show. They have also played many State Fairs including the large Minnesota State Fair, Casinos, Car Shows and festivals.
Without a season or patron membership, tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Single, season and patron member tickets will be available at the door prior to the concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. or may be purchased online at www.hannibalconcerts.com. HCA season and patron ticket holders also benefit from free/discounted admission to all performances of the Keokuk Concert Association and Quincy Civic Music Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.