HANNIBAL, Mo. — It has been more than 2 1/2 years since the Hannibal City Council gave the Hannibal Board of Public Works its storm-water responsibilities. According to Darrin Gordon, general manager of the HBPW, some clarification is still being sought by the utility.
“We would like to go through that again because there are some discrepancies,” Gordon said during the most recent meeting of the HBPW Board. “I don’t feel that we as a board are responsible for roads, but we are pipes. That delineation needs to be defined so that we can budget appropriately.”
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson offered some insight on that topic.
“One of the things that may come up, and has come up in the past, is if a structure fails and it takes a roadway with it and the structure that failed was the responsibility of the board, then does it become the responsibility of the board to put back that roadway or is that the city’s responsibility?” he asked.
Gordon reported that mapping which shows municipal, county and state properties, along with private property, “has moved significantly forward.”
According to Gordon, the storm-water funding path that the HBPW pursues will be determined next spring.
“We recognize that in April the city will be going for a tax increase. That will help determine how we are going to move forward with us being able to pass a fee, or tax, or whatever, so that we can fund our storm water,” he said.
Hannibal resident David Bleigh warned the HBPW Board against putting too much of the storm-water funding burden on the city’s commercial and industrial entities.
“If you put the burden on commercial places it will affect how they do things,” he said. “Anyone who gets it (storm-water funding tax or fee) is going to pass it on.”
Bleigh, who believes that raising the sales tax “would be the simplest” way for the HBPW to raise money for storm-water projects, does not envy the members of the HBPW Board because of the storm-water decisions that lie ahead of them.
“I know it is going to be a tough decision for you and the city to make,” he said.
