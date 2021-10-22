HBPW receives $750,000 emergency loan to offset costs from February cold snap

HANNIBAL — Dignitaries with the Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Energy, Missouri Public Utility Alliance and Hannibal Board of Public Works celebrated the award of a $750,000 zero-interest emergency loan through the Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program.
Craig Redmon, director of the Division of Energy with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, welcomed everyone to the celebration, including HBPW Board President Bill Fisher, General Manager Darrin Gordon, Finance Director Paul Trenhaile, Director of Operations Mathew Munzlinger and Rep. Greg Sharpe. He was excited to highlight the MUEL program, a direct response to assisting communities following the record-setting cold snap which swept through the area in February.
Redmon said Missourians had no choice but to raise their thermostats and keep them there. The increased energy demand coupled with widespread supply issues to trigger a dramatic spike in natural gas and electricity costs in Missouri. HBPW was able to use emergency funds to avoid raising the electricity rates for residents. Redmon said some communities were pushed to the brink of bankruptcy as a result of the situation.
Gov. Parson responded by forming a bipartisan group to establish a relief fund as a result of the elevated costs from Feb. 10-20. On May 13, Parson signed HB 15 into law, directing $50 million for zero-interest loans to be administered by the DNR’s Division of Energy. Since the department began accepting applications June 2, About 53 municipalities have applied individually or through municipal utility commissions since the department began accepting applications June 2.
“I think it’s some of the best work we’ve done this year, and I’m confident this new program will help communities like Hannibal, and ultimately Missourians who live here,” Redmon said.
He said getting to assist the municipalities, some of which had used all of their reserves, was a rewarding endeavor. In the worst cases, the communities would have had to pass costs along to customers without the assistance.
“We did 53 municipalities total, and they were able to avoid that,” Redmon said. “We’re just glad that we could be a part of it.”
Redmon expressed his gratitude to Parson for his leadership for his quick response to the needs. He credited the program for getting loans to municipalities and commissions efficiently. And HBPW officials and representatives were excited about the loan and what it means for the future.
“We would like to thank Gov. Parson and the Department of Natural Resources for al their hard work on making these funds available during a very difficult and uncertain time,” said MaKayla Robbins, coordinator of customer and community relations for HBPW. “During the February winter storm, we were able to remove the burden of high bills on our customers due to our reserves. With this new legislation in place, we can now replenish our reserves and focus on necessary infrastructure improvements.”
Fisher stressed how grateful he was for the reserves, enabling HBPW not to pass any of the cost along to customers. And he said the loan will make a big difference.
“This check will go a long way toward replenishing our emergency funds,” he said, he noted the total bill for February was nearly $1 million. “It will keep us prepared, that’s for sure.”
Trenhaile added the loan will be a benefit to the “stability of the utility as a whole.” He said the ability to replenish the reserve funds provides more flexibility in the event of a winter storm and to provide for budgeted infrastructure projects.
Munzlinger emphasized what he looked forward to as well.
“Like Paul mentioned earlier, this replenishes our reserves so that we’re able to move forward with some of those infrastructure projects that we had in our budget, and still feel comfortable moving forward because we have the reserve funds replenished,” Munzlinger said. “That way, we can go ahead and continue on down the road making improvements and not having pass along any of these increased rates on to our customers at this point in time.”
Daniel Dahler, energy loan program and energy service assurance supervisor with DNR, said teamwork was vital for the success of the program.
“I would say the biggest reason it went so well was that we had a lot of inter-department teamwork. We all worked together to work out the different aspects of the whole process,” he said, noting staff had experience with processing applications and payments from the department’s ongoing loan program. “But it all came down to teamwork and everybody wanting to get it done to help out the communities in need.”
Rep. Louis Riggs (R-5) commended the effort, saying Redmon’s leadership and working relationship with officials in Jefferson City is ideal for Northeast Missouri residents.
“Having someone like Craig in charge of that is a real blessing for this area,” Riggs said. “If you need something done, you know who to talk to and his door’s always open. Coming from this area, he knows what we need up here.”
