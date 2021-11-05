Hays throws six TDs in Monroe City quarterfinal win

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Kyle Hays and the Monroe City offense just could not be stopped in Friday's Class 1 District 2 quarterfinal against Van-Far at Lankford Field, with the Panthers coming away with a 70-14 win.
Hays went 7-for-13 passing for 191 yards and six touchdowns as Monroe City was able to gain a 48-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
"Of the six incompletions, there were three drops that very well could had been caught," said Monroe City head coach David Kirby. "He was really putting the ball on some people tonight. Moving and grooving. It was pretty impressive to watch him tonight."
In the game's second play, Hays threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Waylon DeGrave.
Soon after, Dawson Karr recovered a Van-Far fumble to give the Panthers the ball back. Monroe City would soon score off a six-yard touchdown run by Landon Utterback.
The Monroe City defense forced another turnover in Van-Far's next possession with Reece Buhlig intercepting a pass.
"Coach (Brock) Edris had a heck of a (defensive) game plan going into tonight," Kirby said. "We knew we wanted to pressure Van-Far and try to create some opportunities to force some turnovers. The kids were really reading their keys and flying around."
Monroe City would capitalize as Ceaton Pennewell scored on a eight-yard touchdown run to make it 24-0 after a two-point conversion.
Hays then threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Deion White in the Panthers next possession, followed by his second touchdown pass to DeGrave soon after.
The Panthers closed out the quarter with Hays connecting with White for a second touchdown, a 29-yarder.
In the second quarter, Hays would throw two more touchdown passes. The first one was a 18-yard pass to Hunter Yager and the second score was a 32-yard reception by Cade Chapman.
Monroe City scored on every possession in the first half as the Panthers took a 64-0 lead to halftime.
"Our offense is a pretty dynamic offense," Kirby said. "We've got a lot of really special athletes and we can do a lot of things. I know a lot of people think we are just a run team, but we have some really special receivers and a really top-notch quarterback in Kyle Hays."
The Panthers would add one more touchdown in the second half, a 60-yard run by Buhlig.
Van-Far scored both of their touchdowns in the second half after totaling only two yards of offense in the first half.
No. 1 seed Monroe City (9-1) will host No. 4 seed Brentwood (6-4) on Friday, Nov. 5 in the Class 1 District 2 semifinal.
"We've got to get to film and get everything broken down," Kirby said. "That's got to be the key tonight (on) getting everybody focused on Brentwood and having a game plan ready to go. At this time of year, it's 24/7, man."
