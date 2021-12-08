OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Todd Hays of Monroe City, Mo., was re-elected to a two-year term as vice president of the Missouri Farm Bureau Federation (MOFB) during the organization’s 107th Annual Meeting on Tuesday at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Hays was first elected vice president in 2010. Previous to that, he served on the organization's board of directors in the 2nd district seat, representing Northeast Missouri. Before his election to the board, Hays was appointed MOFB Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) chairman in 2003, serving in an advisory capacity on the board for one year.
Hays is a fifth-generation farmer. Together with his wife, Rosanne, they operate a crop and livestock farm, managing a 600-sow herd and finishing hogs for market in partnership with Rosanne’s mother and brother. Their son, Donnie, manages the sow operation and is involved in the row crop farm. Donnie, his wife Ashley, and their children, Thea and Madden, live in Monroe City. The Hays also have a daughter, Juliana, who works for Advantage Solutions in the St. Louis area.
The Hays are Marion County Farm Bureau members and Todd is a county board member. He has served as county vice-president and county YF&R chairman. At the state level, he serves as chairman of both Farm Bureau’s Resolutions and FARM-PAC Review committees. Community involvement includes the Knights of Columbus, FFA Alumni and Monroe City Agri-leaders. Hays has been a member of the Monroe City R-1 school board. Commodity group involvement includes the pork and cattlemen’s producer associations.
In 1984, Hays received the FFA State Farmer Degree and in 2004 was named a FFA Honorary Chapter Farmer. In 1997, he was the Missouri Outstanding Young Farmer.
