SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Michael Mather, author of "Having Nothing, Possessing Everything," will be the live online guest for the next session of University of Missouri Extension's Zoom class, Neighboring 101.
Mather has spoken all over the nation about how he put asset-based community development to work in Indianapolis.
"In these monthly Zoom classes, we are looking at the neighboring issue by highlighting examples across the nation of where neighboring is being done well," said David Burton, community development specialist, University of Missouri Extension. "In the coming months, we will hear from nationally known authors and speakers."
Other future speakers in Neighboring 101 include:
Jan. 20, 2022 - Becky McCray, a nationally known community development specialist, will present "The Idea Friendly Method." This will be an interactive session and focused on taking action on your ideas for your community.
Feb. 17, 2022 - Our live guest will be Sara Johnson, Neighborhood Project Coach with The Hopeful Neighborhood. Sara will give a one-hour introduction to the founding principles of The Hopeful Neighborhood and asset-based community development. The Hopeful Neighborhood (based in St. Louis) is a collaborative network of people committed to improving neighborhood well-being worldwide.
The program currently has more than 400 people enrolled.
"Developing relationships with our neighbors may provide a solution to our national epidemic of loneliness and feelings of isolation and depression," said Burton. "Active neighboring also helps people, organizations, and communities expand the participation and breadth of voices while respecting differences and embracing the diversity that makes communities vibrant places to live, work, and play."
University of Missouri Extension is at the forefront of a national movement recognizing the importance of neighboring in community development. More about the impact of neighboring can be found online at https://extension.missouri.edu or by contacting David Burton at burtond@missouri.edu(opens in new window) or 417-881-8909.
