Harvest Hootenanny promises a great weekend

The free Pumpkin Decorating Project will be from noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday as part of this weekend's Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival at the Mark Twain Cave Complex. Participants in the 2019 Pumpkin Decorating Project enjoyed decorating pumpkins, which can also be entered into a contest immediately following the project.
HANNIBAL — The Harvest Hootenanny this weekend at the Mark Twain Cave Complex promises a lot of favorite fun events, along with some activities that have been brought back due to popular demand.
The-two day event has activities for children and adults; including an exotic petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, cornhole tournament, music beer tasting, food trucks and more.
Barb Crane, the organizer of the event for Hannibal Rotary Club, said, “The best thing about this event is that it is for children and adults. There is something for everyone. You don’t find a lot of festivals like that.”
The cornhole tournament, which starts at noon Saturday, was such a success last year that Crane brought it back.
The Bubble Bus, which is 11 a.m. to noon Saturday was very popular last year and is sure to be again. From 6-10 p.m. there will be a Hula-Hoop and Fire-eating demonstration by Kate Summer. Crane said she had been a highlight of the festival a few years ago and the Rotary Club was glad to bring her back to Harvest Hootenanny.
Along with the other activities will be visits from Smokey Bear, Firepup and Tom and Becky.
Events Saturday include:
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thorni Ridge Exotics Petting Zoo, pony rides and bounce house
• 11 a.m.-noon, Bubbles and Music with the Bubble Bus
Crane said she is especially excited to hear the performance by The Drive By Boys at 5:30 p.m. Friday because the St. Louis band does tap dancing along with their music show.
“It’s fun to highlight bands that are new to Hannibal. They love to visit Hannibal because the crowds are so appreciative,” she said.
Crane said previous festival-goers have commented that the event is so enjoyable because there is always something to do. “There is always music to listen to and yet there’s always something else going on,” she said.
She said food trucks make it easy for festival-goers to spend the whole day at the event. There is some seating but she encouraged participants to bring lawn chairs.
