Harvest Hootenanny promises a great weekend

The free Pumpkin Decorating Project will be from noon to 2 p.m. this Saturday as part of this weekend's Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival at the Mark Twain Cave Complex. Participants in the 2019 Pumpkin Decorating Project enjoyed decorating pumpkins, which can also be entered into a contest immediately following the project. 

 Courier-Post file photo

HANNIBAL — The Harvest Hootenanny this weekend at the Mark Twain Cave Complex promises a lot of favorite fun events, along with some activities that have been brought back due to popular demand.

The-two day event has activities for children and adults; including an exotic petting zoo, pony rides, bounce house, cornhole tournament, music beer tasting, food trucks and more.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.