HANNIBAL – The Historic Hannibal Marketing Council (HHMC) is hosting a brand-new event – PumpkinPalooza - this weekend, Nov. 4-6 in Historic Downtown Hannibal.
Twenty-five businesses, primarily in the downtown area, are participating in PumpkinPalooza.
With the purchase of a Pumpkin Passport, attendees may redeem passport tickets for select items at the participating businesses – including, but not limited to, a wide variety of pumpkin spice themed or flavored treats.
Passports are $25 and include 5 tickets; individuals may purchase multiple passports if more tickets are desired. Passports are available for sale at www.historichannibalmo.com/pumpkinpalooza through 11:59 p.m. on
Thursday, November 3, and will be available to purchase in person Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – or while supplies last - at the Mark Twain Museum Gallery, 120 N. Main Street in Hannibal.
In addition to redeeming passport tickets, there are several in-store events and specials, such as live music, art demonstrations, cooking demonstrations and more. Passports are not required to participate in the special events offered during PumpkinPalooza.
PumpkinPalooza will be held rain or shine, so make plans to enjoy a weekend of making memories and sweet and spicy treats.
Historic Hannibal Marketing Council (HHMC) is a membership-based organization of merchants, business, and property owners in Hannibal’s Historic Downtown. HHMC sponsored events include Chocolate Extravaganza, Great Girlfriend Getaway, Twain on Main Festival, Oktoberfest, Victorian Festival of Christmas, and more.
