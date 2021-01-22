HANNIBAL — When the second semester of the 2020-21 school year begins in Hannibal on Monday, Jan. 25, there will be a noticeable increase in the number of students attending classes in person at school buildings.
According to Hannibal Superintendent of Schools Susan Johnson, approximately 170 high school students, 85 middle schoolers and 30 elementary-aged youngsters will be returning to classrooms on Monday.
Most, if not all, of those individuals had started the school year enrolled in the Pirate Virtual Academy. The PVA was established to provide parents with an alternative to in-person instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students showing little if any academic progress during the first semester are no longer eligible to participate in the PVA.
"Not all of those (students who are returning to the classroom) are failing, but for many of them that is the case," Johnson told the school board Wednesday night during its January meeting at the Early Childhood Center. "Some parents just wanted their kids to come back (to school) for the second semester now that they have seen a semester and how things are, and how we are doing really well."
Not all of the students who are no longer eligible to participate in the PVA will return to the classroom. Thirteen intend to be homeschooled. Four high school students have advised the school district that they intend to drop out. Another 42 students had yet to notify the school district of their intentions as of Wednesday's meeting of the Hannibal Board of Education.
Johnson reported that she is still hearing from parents who do not want to send their student back to in-person learning.
"Many have requested a different virtual platform, but I have denied those requests as they have already failed for the past five months using a virtual platform. This type of learning is not in their student's best interest," said the superintendent, adding that per district policy these parents can appeal Johnson's decision to the school board.
A major concern for the school district is helping the influx of students to the classroom get caught up in math.
"We will have additional math instruction instead of some of the electives that sometimes kids would have," Johnson said. "This will not only help the kids but it will help the staff as well."
Johnson does not believe the return of students will overcrowd classrooms.
"I feel our class sizes, even with those (returning to schools), are very reasonable so I don't have any concerns with that," she said. "We are just going to monitor that and see how things go."