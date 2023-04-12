HANNIBAL -- Refuse to lose and compete to the last strike.
That's the motto both Hannibal and Quincy had in Wednesday's cross-river baseball showdown at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Field.
The Pirates came away with a walk-off 15-14 win after a hit from Tre Hoskins scored Graysen Crabill in the tenth inning in a game that featured four lead changes and two ties.
"There were so many ups and downs," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "I'm proud of our guys. It's really a team effort because guys have to get on and guys have to put together good at bats to even have an opportunity to do that again. To get down a run in the last inning and to fight back and end up winning is a great win."
The Devils came so close to winning on two different occasions, coming into the seventh inning with a four-run lead with two outs and needing only one more strike and again in the 10th inning up 14-13.
"It was a fun game even though it was between three and a half to four hours long," said QHS head coach Rick Lawson. "It was a competitive game. Just two teams going at it and unfortunately we came up a little short at the end."
Both teams would put up two runs in the first inning and the Devils tacked on another run in the second to take a 3-2 lead.
The Pirates would respond with a five-run bottom half of the second to take a 7-3 lead, highlighted by a three-run home run by Kane Wilson.
Hannibal added a pair of runs in the third inning with a two-RBI single from Wilson, taking a 9-3 lead.
The Devils responded with a 10-run outburst in the top of the fourth, sending 15 batters to the plate and forcing Hannibal to make two pitching changes in the frame.
Key hits from QHS in the fourth included a two-RBI single by Joe Schroeder, an RBI double by Brady Lowe, a two-RBI double by Tykell Hammers and a two-RBI single by Alex Logan.
"That was huge," Lawson said. "We were down six at that time and it was early. We could have very easily put our heads down and gave up and we didn't. We had guys grind out at bats and put good consecutive at bats together. It was fun."
Both starting pitchers were out early, with the Devils removing James Mueller after just 1.2 innings and the Pirates removing Colton Dryden after 3.1 innings.
Hannibal got 3.1 scoreless innings of relief out of Bodie Rollins, who stopped the bleeding in the fourth inning.
"I'm proud of the way Bodie came in," Hatton said. "Especially without a lot of action on the mound this year. He shut that offense down that got kind of hot in the middle innings."
The Devils got five solid innings of relief out of Kory Fletcher, who would get one strikeout and allow three walks, four hits and four earned runs -- all of which were in the seventh inning.
"I couldn't have asked for a better job out of the bullpen than what Kory did," Lawson said. "It was too bad. He was one out away from getting the win and he really deserved that. He's been itching for an opportunity to pitch in a varsity game. This was his first time he's had an opportunity and he definitely did a great job for us."
In the seventh inning with two outs and down to his last strike, Rollins was able to draw a walk, which was followed by singles from Scott and Tre Hoskins to load the bases.
Wilson then came through with triple to clear the bases and bring Hannibal within one run of tying the game. Dryden delivered a single to score Wilson and tie the game at 13-13.
Wilson would finish the game going 3-for-4 with two walks, a triple, home run, eight RBIs and two stolen bases.
"We got after it early and kind of got into a lull, but we came back," Hatton said. "It's just a testament to all of the guys. They stick together, they love each other and they love the game. They earned it. Kane is a guy that we lean on, especially offensively, and he's starting to really come alive here in the middle of the year."
In the top of the 10th, Owen Zanger walked and would later score on an error to give the Devils a brief 14-13 lead.
It would not last with Hannibal tying it up after Crabill doubled to score Waylon Anders to tie the game and Scott singled to score Harsell for the win.
Crabill also earned the win on the mound after going three innings in relief.
"Graysen has put together a lot of great outings as a starting pitcher for us," Hatton said. "To come in and be able to throw scoreless innings as a reliever in this kind of game was huge."
QHS (4-8) will host United Township for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game starting at 11 a.m.
"I think we are moving in the right direction," Lawson said. "We still got some things to clean up, but I think we are playing some better baseball and we are looking forward to the weekend."
Hannibal (7-8) will host Holt (4-9) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Pirates will then host Timberland (9-9) for a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.
"We had to win a tough conference game last night on the road," Hatton said. "We are thin on pitching. We've got three more games this weekend. One tomorrow against a district team, so it's all hands on deck."
