HANNIBAL - Broadway was paved with glory last Saturday as the area honored local veterans and military branches across the board with the Hannibal's Annual Veterans Day Parade.
Leading the troops was the Hannibal Marching Band playing "Stars and Stripes Forever" while behind them trailed various businesses, clubs such as Hannibal FFA, classic cars, and tractors all portraying one message to those who served: Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.