Hannibal veteran receives special gift

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal veteran was offered a special gift of thanks when he was honored at the Cardiff Hill Veterans Memorial on Monday afternoon.
Carolyn and Steve Kokjohn, owners of River Valley Horse Camp in Farmington, Ia., and one of their campers, Jon Kibbler, met veteran Charlie Bolomey at the memorial to honor him with a monetary gift of $7,750.
The funds were raised from River Valley Horse Camp’s annual Spooky Halloween Weekend. Each year they choose a cause to raise funds for, and for the last two years they have selected a veteran to help support.
“I feel honored I was recognized,” he said. “I am going through a really hard time right now, and had to give up my job in July '21.”
Bolomey served as a 2nd Class GSM Technician in the Navy from 1989 until 1992. After working for years in the industrial field, Bolomey fell on hard times due to health problems. As he accepted the gift, his gratitude was apparent to everyone present.
Carolyn Kokjohn said that they were representing the entire campground community at River Valley Horse Camp. The gift was a group effort and a united passion for coming together to help someone who served our country.
“We have a very special group and a patriotic group out there,” she said, adding that from cooks, auctioneers, clerks, volunteers and more helped bring the event together. She also said that all of the funds that went to Bolomey came directly from the campers at River Valley Horse Camp.
Kokjohn said the success of the event was in part due to the live auction, which brought in a lot of the proceeds; many of items purchased for high prices were not high price items.
“The auction items were everything from handmade birdhouses to cookies. There were a lot of gift baskets that people put together,” she said. “There were some higher dollar items such as a pair of chinks, but most were small items that brought in a lot of money because people felt compelled by the cause.”
Bolomey is the son of Charles and Peggy Bolomey of St. Louis, and he has a brother and a sister: Jeffrey Bolomey and Michelle Davis. He said he hopes that his health will make a turn for the better and that life can soon return to normal.
Kibbler, also a disabled veteran who suggested Bolomey as the gift recipient, said he believes this will be a good turnaround for Bolomey. “We are happy to be able to do this for you,” Kibbler told Bolomey. “Your luck just changed.”
