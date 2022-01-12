SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The office of Drury University recently announced that a Hannibal student is included on the Fall 2021 Dean's List.
Earning a spot on Drury University's Dean's List is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.
The student who met the requirements for recognition was Dani Brown, who graduated from Hannibal High School.
