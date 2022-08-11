Julienne Bridges of Hannibal was named to the dean’s list at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis for the spring semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
For more than 155 years, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis has provided a world-class education for health care leaders and innovators.
