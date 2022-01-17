Hannibal student first place silver winner in speech competition

PALMYRA, Mo. — The District 1 Oratorical Contest was held at the Boots Dixon Post #174 in Palmyra last Sunday.
Two contestants prepared a five to six minute speech on a topic of their choosing related an aspect of the US Constitution.
They each delivered an additional extemporaneous three to five minute address on the third amendment, a subject randomly drawn just five minutes before speaking.
Landon Fisher, of Brashear won second place bronze winner; Grace Hiles, of Hannibal, was the first place silver winner from Hannibal
District 1 American Legion Auxiliary President Linda Maddox, of New Cambria, traveled to Palmyra to serve as one of the three judges.
