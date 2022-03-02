As the weather starts to feel like Spring, free nature programs are being offered by Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department.
Frog Chorus Night Hike will be 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19 in Sodalis Nature Preserve. Gale Rublee, Hannibal Parks & Recreation nature educator, said, “You know spring is here when the frogs start singing their love songs! Spring Peepers and Chorus Frogs are the earliest frogs we hear. Sodalis has several ephemeral pools that these frogs use for serenading their mates. There’s so much more about these frogs than meets the ears. We’ll see if we can shine a light on them in more ways than one.”
Rublee is a Nationally Certified Interpreter guide and founding member of the Hannibal area Missouri Master Naturalist Mississippi Hills chapter.
Nature programs are free but reservations must be made by calling the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at 573-221-0154 or emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov
