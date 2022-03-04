HANNIBAL — Families with children who will be five years of age before Aug. 1 are invited to Hannibal Public School’s Kindergarten Prep, taking place at the Early Childhood Center on March 15 through March 31.
Children will take part in the DIAL-4 (Developmental Indicators for the Assessment of Learning-Fourth Edition) which evaluates the child and whether the child is developing within the average range for his or her age.
Each child entering into Kindergarten is unique and each child brings special strengths. The DIAL-4 screening process assists educators to determine the special strengths and needs of each child and allows educators to create a learning environment to help each child reach his or her full potential.
The following components are part of the DIAL-4 screening: Motor, Language, Concepts, Self-help, and Social development.
Parents will complete district paperwork to ready children for enrollment in Hannibal Public Schools. Please bring your child’s birth certificate, current immunization record, two proofs of residency, and social security card.
Upon completion of the Kindergarten Prep process, families will review screening results with a Parent Educator from HPSD Parents as Teachers.
Information will also be given information about a future date to tour the incoming kindergarten student’s home school.
If you have not had an appointment scheduled and have a child with a birthdate between Aug. 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017 please call your home school to set up an appointment:
Eugene Field (573) 221-1050
Mark Twain (573) 221-0768
Oakwood (573) 221-2747
Stowell (573) 221-0980
Veterans (573) 221-0649
Early Childhood Center (573) 221-3054
