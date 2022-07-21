Hannibal Regional now offers heart failure clinic

Cecelia Hurst and Haley Hurst are among members of the staff of Hannibal Regional's new heart failure clinic. The program offers a variety of services for eligible patients.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — Heart failure is a growing concern, and Hannibal Regional has a new resource available through its new heart failure clinic.

“Current estimates are that nearly 6.5 million Americans over the age of 20 have heart failure. The goals of a Heart Failure Clinic are to reduce mortality and rehospitalization rates and improve quality of life for patients with HF through individualized patient care," the Heart Failure Society of America reports.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.