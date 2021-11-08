Hannibal Regional Medical Group Welcomes Richie Goriparthi, MD

Hannibal Regional Medical Group is pleased to announce the addition of Richie Goriparthi, MD, MSc to their team. Dr. Goriparthi earned his medical degree from Zaporozhye State Medical University in Ukraine. Dr. Goriparthi also pursued his master’s in surgical skills and sciences from the University of London, United Kingdom.
He later went on to graduate from general surgery residency training at renowned Brown University in Rhode Island and completed fellowship training in bariatric and robotic surgery at Jefferson Abington Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Goriparthi loves being able to help his patients, “Most of the time, when patients come to see me, they have tried and failed several other treatments. It is very gratifying to treat and see their quality of life improve”
Dr. Goriparthi and his family are thankful to be able to join the Hannibal community, “Thank you for letting us be a part of the community. I was fortunate to have an extremely diverse medical education where I got to experience several different cultures and at the same time learned to respect every culture and its values. I am grateful for the amazing people that I have met throughout this journey, and I look forward to meeting many more!”
Dr. Goriparthi is fully board-certified and is accepting patients at Hannibal Regional Medical Group; to contact his office call (573) 629-3500.
