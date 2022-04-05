Hannibal Regional Medical Group provides free skin cancer screenings

HANNIBAL — Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States.
Free skin cancer screenings will be provided around the area by Dr. Schuyler Metlis through the Hannibal Regional Medical Group.
Screenings will be available in Hannibal on April 12 and May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and appointments can be made by calling 573-629-3500.
Over the past few decades, more people have been diagnosed with some form of skin cancer than all other cancers combined and nearly five million people are treated for skin cancer each year in the United States.
Some risk factors for skin cancer include a lighter natural skin color, reddish hair, family history of skin cancer, history of indoor tanning, history of sunburns (especially early in life), and skin that burns, freckles, or reddens easily.
“If you have any of these risk factors, you should see a doctor for a skin cancer screening at least once a year,” says Metlis. “Finding a skin cancer early is the best way to make sure it can be treated with success and with the smallest or least conspicuous scars.”
Metlis has been offering free skin cancer screenings to Hannibal and surrounding communities for over 10 years. Through these screenings, he has helped many community members detect and successfully remove cancerous and pre-cancerous spots.
From now through June, the free skin cancer screenings can be scheduled. The screenings are free, however, space is limited and an appointment is required.
Screenings will be on the following dates and times:
· Monroe City: May 4 - 1:30 -3 p.m. Call 573-735-2506 to schedule.
· Louisiana: May 25 - 9:30 am-11:00 am. Call 573-754-5555 to schedule.
· Bowling Green: May 25 - 1:30 - 3 p.m. Call 573-324-2241 to schedule.
· Canton: June 15 - 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. Call 573-288-5360 to schedule.
· Shelbina: May 4 - 9:30 -11 a.m. Call 573-588-4131 to schedule.
To learn more visit hannibalregional.org.
