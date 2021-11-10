Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is teaming up with Collette Vacations to offer a presentation spotlighting two upcoming travel opportunities, Greece Island Hopper and Islands of New England.
Interested travelers can learn more about these two amazing trips by attending a travel presentation from Lora Carlson, a local Collette representative. To view the online presentations, visit hannibalregional.org/collettetrips.
The Greece Island Hopper trip departs on September 29, 2022 for 11 days and includes 13 meals. In Greece, discover a place where age-old legends and monuments intertwine with warm sunshine and island-style living. Tour Athens with a local guide. Explore the Acropolis, home to the famous Parthenon and the city’s best lookout. Enjoy three days at leisure on the island of Mykonos, an Aegean paradise of sandy beaches and bustling energy. Uncover the past at the excavation site of Akrotiri. Make the most of a free day on the picture-perfect island of Santorini. From to the ruins of Athens to the bright rooftops of Mykonos and Santorini – embrace the country at its best.
The Islands of New England trip departs on June 10, 2022 for 8 days and includes 11 meals. New England’s miles of sandy beaches, majestic coasts, and rolling surf invite relaxation. The Islands of New England tour spends days exploring New England’s charms, from the cobblestone streets of Nantucket to a dry harvest cranberry bog. Step back in time at Plymouth Plantation to sample traditional recipes from that period, learn some Pilgrim etiquette and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast where you’ll learn to “eat like a Pilgrim.” In Provincetown, the choice is yours – set out on a whale watch cruise -OR- embark on a scenic adventure through the iconic sand dunes of the Cape. Visit Boston and Providence, the Gilded Age mansions of Newport, the lively artist colony of Provincetown, and the beautiful islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Complete your New England experience as you indulge in a traditional seafood and lobster feast.
A portion of the trip proceeds will benefit Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. When booking any trip with Collette Vacations, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary can benefit. Simply ask your Collette representative for more information and be sure to mention Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. For more information about either trip or to RSVP for the free informational meeting, please call (573)248-5272.
