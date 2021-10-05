Hannibal Regional Auxiliary is teaming up with Collette Vacations to offer an online presentation spotlighting an upcoming travel opportunity, Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria.
Interested travelers can learn more about traveling on the Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria trip by viewing a free, online presentation from Lora Carlson, a local Collette representative. To view the online presentations visit hannibalregional.org/ColletteTrips.
The Discover Switzerland, Austria & Bavaria trip departs on March 31, 2022 for 10 days and includes 12 meals. Journey through spectacular mountain scenery and picturesque cities as you experience three Alpine countries. Spend four nights each in the UNESCO World Heritage city of Bern and the charming Alpine city of Innsbruck. Ride the legendary GoldenPass Panoramic Train from Montreux to the Alpine ski resort of Gstaad. Explore Lucerne, the "Swiss Paradise on the Lake.” Visit Mozart's birthplace and the Mirabell Gardens, featured in the "Sound of Music," during your time in Salzburg. Tour the fairy-tale castle, Neuschwanstein. Sample traditional regional cuisine, including cheese fondue, at some of the oldest and most famous restaurants in Europe. The hills are alive on this enchanting journey across Switzerland, Austria and Bavaria.
A portion of the trip proceeds will benefit Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. When booking any trip with Collette Vacations, Hannibal Regional Auxiliary can benefit. Simply ask your Collette representative for more information and be sure to mention Hannibal Regional Auxiliary. For more information about either trip or to RSVP for the free informational meeting, please call (573)248-5272.