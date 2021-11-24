The Ramp Park at Huckleberry Park will be open noon to dark Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 27-28. The Ramp Park will be closed December through February, then reopen March 5, 2022, for weekends in March.
The park is for roller skates, roller blades, skateboards, bicycles and scooters. Annual passes of $35 each can be purchased at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office at City Hall, 320 Broadway.
More information is available at www.hannibalparks.org
