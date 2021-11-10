Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.