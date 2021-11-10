HANNIBAL — When veterans return home from the honor flight, part of the warm welcome they receive is a quilt made by Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild. When they arrive at Hannibal-LaGrange University from a long day in Washington D.C., they enter as their names are called and are presented with these special Americana-type quilts.
Cindy Heibel, president of the Hannibal Piecemakers Quilt Guild, said the tradition started in the past 10 years or so.
“We started doing that so when they returned they would have something to symbolize what they have gone and done,” she said.
Although the Great River Honor Flights have been suspended due to the pandemic, Heibel said that has not kept them from making the quilts. Not only are they preparing for future flights when the program resumes, but they are also honoring veterans who are eligible for the flights with the quilts right now.
“We are still making those quilts and giving them to veterans that we are made aware of that probably won’t live to see another honor flight or will never be healthy enough to go,” Heibel said, adding that any veteran in Hannibal and the surrounding areas such as Palmyra or New London can receive a blanket.
“If they have been on the honor flight and have not received a quilt, or if they are a veteran and they know they are not able to go on a flight, we will present them with one.”
The quilt guild strives to make it special for each veteran who receives a quilt.
“We have presented them at blood drives before knowing that there will be veterans there. We have gone to people’s homes because their family has let us know they are on hospice,” she said. “We have gone knowing they are veterans and that these are their last days; it just makes them happy being recognized.”
On Jan. 29, JD Sinclair received a quilt and was given an opportunity to travel virtually to his memorial in Washington D.C. Sinclair also had a parade in his honor as the Patriot Guard Riders drove by his home in Hannibal. Sinclair died last August; he was a Seaman 2nd Class who was aboard the USS Columbia in the North Atlantic during World War II.
“He was grateful to get it and his wife and daughter were very grateful for us coming out that way since they live out in the country,” Heibel said. “They were all very happy to be there with him for it.”
Heibel said the Quincy Quilt Guild also does quilts for those who leave out of the Quincy area, and they coincide with them so that any Honor Flight that leaves the tristate area and comes back that each veteran will receive a quilt.
The quilts are made from fabric that is purchased from local fabric stores with funds donated from the community, or fabric that has been donated.
“There have been different clubs in the community that have done fundraisers in the past and then donated the money to the quilt guild in order for us to buy fabric to make the quilts and then others have donated fabric,” Heibel said. “All of this is made possible by donations from people in the community and our quilt guild members that put in the time and effort and talent to make these quilts.”
The quilt guild also donates squares to the Quilt of Valor (QOV) every December, which is a national foundation that awards quilts “to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war.”
The Hannibal Piecemaker Quilt Guild Show is this spring and will include a special presentation to veterans and hope to have a member from each branch of the military to present it to. Heibel said they want to honor the veterans at the show, and also bring awareness to the charity.
For more information on the quilts or how to do a fundraiser, call Cindy Heibel at 573-248-4951.
