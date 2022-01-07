Hannibal Public Schools beginning Pre-K screening

January 7, 2022- The Hannibal Public Schools Early Childhood Center is starting preparations for
the next school year, to begin in August.
Pre-K Screenings at the Early Childhood Center (ECC) start January 11th and will be ongoing through the month of January. Pre-K screenings are for all children who will turn three before August 1, 2022.
ECC offers two half day sessions for early childhood education, and transportation is provided by Hannibal Public Schools. Students may qualify in the following areas or combination of areas: vision, hearing, speech, language, cognitive, adaptive, gross motor, fine motor, and/or social-emotional.
Children are screened and, if eligible, are placed in one of two programs.
Early Childhood Special Education
● Serves students ages 3-5 who qualify for special education services in the state of Missouri, being 1.5 standard deviations below average in two areas, or 2 full standard deviations below in one area.
● Classroom instruction aligns to Missouri Early Learning Standards.
Title 1 Pre-K
● Serves Students ages 3-5 who are not age eligible for kindergarten, who have been found to be at risk in one or more developmental areas.
● Classroom instruction aligns to Missouri Early Learning Standards.
Kindra Szarka, principal of ECC shares “We work closely with students, staff, and families to form a collaborative team that ensures maximum success as we meet the needs of children in these ever so crucial years of development.”
Families who are interested in scheduling a screening appointment for their child(ren) should call the Early Childhood Center at 573-221-3054. Screenings will take place on site at ECC, located at 544 North Veterans Road.
For more information contact: Andrea Campbell at Hannibal Public Schools, by email at acampbell@hannnibal60.com or call 573-406-7785.
