HANNIBAL — Hannibal Parks & Recreation is now accepting boat slip rental registration from 2021 annual renters.
Annual renters have until March 11 to rent their 2021 slip or request another one not rented by an annual slip renter. Slips will be open to new annual renters starting March 14.
Annual rental fees are based on the size of the boat, $2.75 per foot. Each renter must carry a minimum of $100,000 liability insurance on the boat and a copy of the policy must be submitted to Hannibal Parks & Recreation upon rental.
Slips must be rented in the collector’s office in City Hall, 320 Broadway.
Last year’s boat season was the first after an extensive two-year renovation. The marina was relocated and docking locations provided for two large riverboats as well as the Mark Twain Riverboat and Canton Marine Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.