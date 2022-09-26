Hannibal native presented with first degree black belt

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Martial Arts Black Belt Association at Epic and Charley Taylor Rec Centers in Grand Prairie, Texas, presented Leon Mecham, a native of Hannibal, Mo., who now resides in Fredericksburg, Texas, with a first-degree black belt and inducted him into the association.
Mecham is only the second person in fifty years to have received an honorary first-degree black belt from MABBA.
According to MABBA, to achieve the level of black belt, a student must complete several levels of belts to master new skills, punches, kicks, forms, kata, self-defense, and fighting techniques. The progression of belts is as follows: white, yellow, orange, green, and blue, followed by four degree levels of brown belt, and finally by ten degree levels of black belt. Students must demonstrate their knowledge and skills at belt exams before they are presented with a belt.
“Leon, like all of us lifetime karate participants, believes in the self-discipline to overcome obstacles, the self-confidence to face any adversary, and the self-esteem and pride to obtain goals,” said Mike Stone, Ninth-Degree Black Belt Instructor for MABBA. “For those of us involved in the sport, karate has given us lifetime gifts, and people like Leon have helped give back to it with his skills and life choices.”
The Grand Prairie MABBA teaches traditional techniques of Tae Kwon Do Karate while instilling confidence, self-discipline, and pride of achievement in its students. The organization was established in 1970 by Jack, Paul, and Bill Simpson; Candice Simpson Kerns; Phil Ola; and Demetrius Havanas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.