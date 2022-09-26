Hannibal native presented with first degree black belt

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Martial Arts Black Belt Association at Epic and Charley Taylor Rec Centers in Grand Prairie, Texas, presented Leon Mecham, a native of Hannibal, Mo., who now resides in Fredericksburg, Texas, with a first-degree black belt and inducted him into the association.

Mecham is only the second person in fifty years to have received an honorary first-degree black belt from MABBA.

