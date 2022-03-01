KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Complete Family Medicine, a service of Hannibal Regional Healthcare System, recently announced the addition of a Hannibal native to their team of providers.
Aurora Bell, D.O., grew up in Hannibal and graduated from A.T. Still University-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2016. She completed her residency at SIU in Quincy and became board certified in Family Medicine in 2019.
Bell moved back to the northeast Missouri area and enjoys the variety of family medicine and serving patients in both the Lancaster and Kirksville communities.
Bell is excited to have recently joined the Complete Family Medicine team.
“I love caring for all ages and stages of life and providing education to my patients about their conditions so we can work together to find the best treatment for them!”
“We are excited to have Dr. Bell bring her services and experience to the Complete Family Medicine/Hannibal Regional team, as we continue to expand to bring quality healthcare to Northeast Missouri communities.” said Chief Medical Officer of Complete Family Medicine Justin Puckett.
Bell will be seeing patients at Complete Family Medicine in Kirksville at 1611 S. Baltimore, and CFM Rural Health Clinic in Lancaster at 1000 West Washington St. To schedule an appointment patients can call the Kirksville office at 660-665-7575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.