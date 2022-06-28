HANNIBAL — South Dakota State announced Lucas Riley Brown of Hannibal has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
Brown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in SDSU's College of Education and Human Sciences.
More than 1,500 students listed below completed all requirements for a degree and/or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Overall, students from 33 states and 20 nations graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
