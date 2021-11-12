HANNIBAL — Hannibal Middle School staff and faculty members recognized two Characters of the Month and three Students of the Month for October.
The Characters of the Month were honored for showing respect for self and others.
Characters of the Month
Seventh grade
Holly Juliette Cunningham is the daughter of Chad and Lisa Cunningham. She is a member of the Seventh Grade Pirate Pride Band and Hydesburg United Methodist Church. Holly enjoys playing all types of sports. She received the Outstanding Student award in sixth grade. Holly enjoys tap and jazz dancing, taking care of her animals, helping at church, camping, playing clarinet, playing board and card games, spending time with family, being outdoors, making various arts and crafts and spending time with her friends.
Eighth grade
Pares LeRone Chapple is the son of Pares and Chasity Chapple. He is a member of New Embassy Church. Pares competes in football, basketball and track. He has received the Character of the Month Award. Pares enjoys video games and sports.
Students of the Month
Sixth grade
Briley Nicole Akright is the daughter of Matt and Kristen Akright. Her nicknames are Briley Cole, Coco Loco and Coco Bean. Briley plays flute and piano and is a member of the Youth Group at Calvary Baptist Church. She competes in softball and tumbling. Briley enjoys tumbling, piano and church activities.
Seventh grade
Koryn E. Miller is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Miller. She is a member of Pirate Singers, HMS Theater Club and Clover Road Christian Church. Koryn competes in cheerleading at TriCityQuest on the Senior Team Onyx, summer league softball and tumbling. She received the P.E. Student of the Year award, Math Academic Achievement Award, Physical Fitness Award and Character of the Month Award, all in sixth grade. Koryn enjoys performing in the school musicals, reading, and spending time with family and friends.
Eighth grade
Abby Elizabeth Lewton is the daughter of Steve and Michelle Lewton. Her nickname is Fish. Abby is a member of the Sheridan Swim Club and the YMCA. She competes in club swimming and golf. Abby received the Character of the Month Award in seventh grade and achieved the HMS push-up record of 80. She enjoys swimming, sand and mud volleyball, golf and spending time with friends and family.
